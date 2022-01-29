Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $712,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.