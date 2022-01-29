Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $485,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

