Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:LICY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $485,000.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.