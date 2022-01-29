LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LifeMD alerts:

LFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.66. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc David Benathen bought 7,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,028.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,079 shares of company stock valued at $818,767. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeMD (LFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.