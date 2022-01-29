Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. 1,274,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

