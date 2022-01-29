Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

