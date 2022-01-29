Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $145,735,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

