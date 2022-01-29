Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $154,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

