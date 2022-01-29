London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a growth of 2,257.4% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNSTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9,050.00.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.