LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.78) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).
LON LMP opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.57.
In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
