LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.78) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

LON LMP opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,462,493.25).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

