LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.