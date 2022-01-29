Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

