MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.96 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,972 shares of company stock worth $15,857,171. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

