Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $110.56 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 69,131.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,048,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $110,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

