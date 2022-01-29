Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $94.36 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of RPT Realty worth $94,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

