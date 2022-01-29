Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $98.61 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $98,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $305.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $285.81 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

