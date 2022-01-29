Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.07. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

