Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $23.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 623.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,083,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,424,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,325,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

