MakiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $697,409.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $697,409.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

