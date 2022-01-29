Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.