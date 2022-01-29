Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,511 shares of company stock worth $20,238,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

