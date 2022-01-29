Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.