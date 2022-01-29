Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $24,004,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.