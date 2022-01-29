Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,082,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.39 and a 200-day moving average of $675.87. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

