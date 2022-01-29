Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 206,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

