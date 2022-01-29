Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 62,072 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Amundi bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

