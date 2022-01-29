Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 41.54. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

