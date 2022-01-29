Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 235.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MWA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.