MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $46.10. 674,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,848. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

