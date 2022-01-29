Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

