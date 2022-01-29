Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,320 Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Logan Ridge Finance comprises 2.9% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 1.56% of Logan Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LRFC stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 1.78. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

