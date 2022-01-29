Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

