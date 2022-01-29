Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MVI stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Marwyn Value Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.75).

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

