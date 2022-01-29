Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 95.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,315 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.