Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Matthews International stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

