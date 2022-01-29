Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Matthews International stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.