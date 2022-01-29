Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

