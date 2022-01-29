Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $426,395.60

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $426,395.60 and approximately $93.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.14 or 0.99966398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00251846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00163066 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00323441 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

