Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $18.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 470,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

