Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 357.1% in January

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

