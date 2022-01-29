McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

NYSE MCD traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.09. 3,832,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.22. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Get McDonald's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.