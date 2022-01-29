McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

