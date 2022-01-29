McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.18.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 108.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

