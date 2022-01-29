McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $257.78 and last traded at $257.78, with a volume of 30030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

