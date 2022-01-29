MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $1.52 on Friday. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get MDJM alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.