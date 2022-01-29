MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,168.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $161,554.18 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.24 or 0.06741796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,504.90 or 1.00089707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054404 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

