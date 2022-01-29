Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

