Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 242 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

