Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $666,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

