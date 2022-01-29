Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banner were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $221,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.