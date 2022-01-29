Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 303.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

